Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential .3% Upside

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc found using ticker (OMEX) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .3%. The day 50 moving average is 3.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.71. The market capitalisation for the company is $33m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odysseymarine.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services. Odyssey Marine Exploration was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

