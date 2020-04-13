Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc – Consenus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc found using ticker (OMEX) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 3.5 with the average target price sitting at 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 3.51 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The day 50 moving average is 3.45 while the 200 day moving average is 3.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. Visit the company website at: http://www.odysseymarine.com

Odyssey Marine Exploration, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services. Odyssey Marine Exploration was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

