Odonate Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 156.3% Upside

Odonate Therapeutics with ticker code (ODT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 24 with a mean TP of 39.67. Now with the previous closing price of 15.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 156.3%. The 50 day MA is 28.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 31.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $576m. Company Website: http://www.odonate.com

Odonate Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

