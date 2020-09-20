Odonate Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 137.0% Upside

Odonate Therapeutics with ticker code (ODT) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 35. With the stocks previous close at 14.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 137.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.13 and the 200 day moving average is 30.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $580m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odonate.com

Odonate Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

