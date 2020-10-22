Odonate Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 123.2% Upside

Odonate Therapeutics with ticker code (ODT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 10 with a mean TP of 35. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.68 this would imply there is a potential upside of 123.2%. The 50 day MA is 15.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.89. The market cap for the company is $632m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odonate.com

Odonate Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn