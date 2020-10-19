Odonate Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 122.9% Upside

Odonate Therapeutics with ticker code (ODT) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 35. With the stocks previous close at 15.7 this indicates there is a potential upside of 122.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 15.23 and the 200 day moving average is 29.09. The company has a market cap of $616m. Visit the company website at: http://www.odonate.com

Odonate Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

