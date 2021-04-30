Odonate Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Odonate Therapeutics with ticker code (ODT) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4 and 4 with a mean TP of 4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.6 while the 200 day moving average is 15.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $130m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.odonate.com

Odonate Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.