Odonate Therapeutics – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Odonate Therapeutics with ticker code (ODT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 4 and has a mean target at 4. Now with the previous closing price of 3.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day MA is 3.07 while the 200 day moving average is 3.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $120m. Company Website: http://www.odonate.com

Odonate Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

