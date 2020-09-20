Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential -32.3% Downside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW with ticker code (OCN) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 15 with a mean TP of 15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 22.16 this indicates there is a potential downside of -32.3%. The day 50 moving average is 20.1 and the 200 day MA is 12.57. The company has a market cap of $205m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ocwen.com

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

