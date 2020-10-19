Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.0% Downside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW with ticker code (OCN) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 25. Now with the previous closing price of 28.72 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 22.27 while the 200 day moving average is 14.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $241m. Company Website: http://www.ocwen.com

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Lending segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels of reverse mortgage lending. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

