Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW with ticker code (OCN) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 25 with a mean TP of 30.5. With the stocks previous close at 27.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 28.95. The market cap for the company is $259m. Company Website: http://www.ocwen.com

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.