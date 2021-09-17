Twitter
Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.5% Upside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW found using ticker (OCN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 32 with a mean TP of 39.33. With the stocks previous close at 27.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.78 while the 200 day moving average is 28.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $261m. Company Website: http://www.ocwen.com

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

