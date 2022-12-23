Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW with ticker code (OCN) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 35 with a mean TP of 43. Given that the stocks previous close was at 31.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.33 while the 200 day moving average is 27.61. The company has a market cap of $238m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ocwen.com

The potential market cap would be $326m based on the market concensus.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.