Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW found using ticker (OCN) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 32 and has a mean target at 39.33. Now with the previous closing price of 29.03 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The day 50 moving average is 28.18 while the 200 day moving average is 28.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $264m. Find out more information at: http://www.ocwen.com

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.