Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW found using ticker (OCN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 39.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.6 and the 200 day moving average is 29.9. The company has a market capitalisation of $266m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ocwen.com

The potential market cap would be $359m based on the market concensus.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.