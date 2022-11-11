Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ocwen Financial Corporation NEW with ticker code (OCN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 35 with a mean TP of 43. Now with the previous closing price of 34.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.3%. The 50 day MA is 27.9 and the 200 day moving average is 27.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $268m. Company Website: https://www.ocwen.com

The potential market cap would be $331m based on the market concensus.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

