Ocugen – Consenus Indicates Potential 279.1% Upside

Ocugen found using ticker (OCGN) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2 and 1.25 calculating the mean target price we have 1.63. With the stocks previous close at 0.43 this indicates there is a potential upside of 279.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.35 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.7. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ocugen.com

Ocugen, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing. Ocugen is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

