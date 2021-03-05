Ocugen – Consensus Indicates Potential 210.3% Upside

Ocugen with ticker code (OCGN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 0.7 calculating the mean target price we have 0.9. Now with the previous closing price of 0.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 210.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.34. The company has a market cap of $130m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ocugen.com

Ocugen, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.