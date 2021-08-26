Ocugen – Consensus Indicates Potential 210.3% Upside

Ocugen found using ticker (OCGN) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 1 and 0.7 with the average target price sitting at 0.9. With the stocks previous close at 0.29 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 210.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.31 and the 200 day moving average is 0.34. The market cap for the company is $130m. Company Website: http://www.ocugen.com

Ocugen, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.