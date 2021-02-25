Ocugen – Consensus Indicates Potential -27.8% Downside

Ocugen found using ticker (OCGN) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 6.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.18 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -27.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.09 while the 200 day moving average is 1.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,615m. Find out more information at: http://www.ocugen.com

Ocugen, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD. Ocugen has a strategic partnership with CanSino Biologics Inc. for gene therapy co-development and manufacturing; and Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.