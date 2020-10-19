Oceaneering International – Consensus Indicates Potential 68.5% Upside

Oceaneering International with ticker code (OII) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 5 with a mean TP of 6.89. With the stocks previous close at 4.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 68.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.13 and the 200 day moving average is 5.15. The market capitalisation for the company is $381m. Find out more information at: http://www.oceaneering.com

Oceaneering International provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2019, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. The company’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, and termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves, as well as offers riserless light well intervention services. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flow line tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, and umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention services. The company’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services for the safety of customers’ facilities onshore and offshore; third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy industries. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

