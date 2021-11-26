Oceaneering International – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.0% Upside

Oceaneering International with ticker code (OII) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 12.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.0%. The 50 day MA is 13.71 and the 200 day moving average is 13.32. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,186m. Find out more information at: http://www.oceaneering.com

Oceaneering International provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company’s Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. Its Manufactured Products segment provides production control umbilicals and connection systems; and program management, engineering design, fabrication/assembly, and installation to the commercial theme park industry, as well as mobile robotics solutions, including AGV technology to various industries. The company’s Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; project management and engineering; and seabed preparation, route clearance, and trenching services for submarine cables for the renewable energy markets. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management, corrosion management, and inspection and non-destructive testing services to customers in the oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemical industries; software, digital, and connectivity solution for the energy industry; and software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry. The company’s Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities principally to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.