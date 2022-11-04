Oceaneering International – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Oceaneering International with ticker code (OII) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 11 calculating the mean target price we have 14.64. Now with the previous closing price of 13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 9.63 while the 200 day moving average is 11.76. The market cap for the company is $1,344m. Visit the company website at: https://www.oceaneering.com

The potential market cap would be $1,514m based on the market concensus.

Oceaneering International provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company’s Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair. This segment also offers ROV tooling, and survey services, such as hydrographic survey and positioning services, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles for geoscience. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 250 work-class ROVs. Its Manufactured Products segment provides distribution and connection systems, including production control umbilicals and field development hardware, pipeline connection, and repair systems to the energy industry; and autonomous mobile robots and automated guided vehicle technology and entertainment systems to various industries. The company’s Offshore Projects Group segment offers subsea installation and intervention, including riserless light well intervention services and inspection, and maintenance and repair services; installation and workover control systems, and ROV workover control systems; project management and engineering; and drill pipe riser services and systems, and wellhead load relief solutions. Its Integrity Management & Digital Solutions segment provides asset integrity management; software and analytical solutions for the bulk cargo maritime industry; and software, digital, and connectivity solutions for the energy industry. The company’s Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment offers government services and products, including engineering and related manufacturing in defense and space exploration activities to U.S. government agencies and their prime contractors. Oceaneering International was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.