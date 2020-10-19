Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio with ticker code (OXY) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29 and 6 and has a mean target at 13.84. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.61 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.88 and the 200 day MA is 14.53. The market cap for the company is $9,385m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oxy.com

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

