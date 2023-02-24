Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio found using ticker (OXY) have now 26 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 60 with a mean TP of 75.2. With the stocks previous close at 58.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.7%. The 50 day MA is 63.51 and the 200 day moving average is 65.11. The market cap for the company is $53,826m. Find out more information at: https://www.oxy.com

The potential market cap would be $69,286m based on the market concensus.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

