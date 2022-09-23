Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio found using ticker (OXY) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 59 with the average target price sitting at 76.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 62.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.21 while the 200 day moving average is 54.06. The market cap for the company is $57,641m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.oxy.com

The potential market cap would be $70,570m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.