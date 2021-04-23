Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio with ticker code (OXY) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 41 and 20 calculating the average target price we see 29.61. Given that the stocks previous close was at 24.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day MA is 26.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.94. The company has a market cap of $22,496m. Company Website: http://www.oxy.com

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company’s Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.