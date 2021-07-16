Twitter
Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio found using ticker (OXY) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 44 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 33.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 27.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 29.63 and the 200 day MA is 25.98. The company has a market cap of $25,417m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oxy.com

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company’s Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

