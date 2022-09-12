Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio with ticker code (OXY) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 52 and has a mean target at 76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.26 and the 200 day MA is 52.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $61,115m. Find out more information at: https://www.oxy.com

The potential market cap would be $72,034m based on the market concensus.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Saietta Group
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Accrol Group Holdings
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Concurrent Technologies
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Zephyr Energy plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: TEAM plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CT Automotive Group PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: DG Innovate plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Nuformix plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: itim Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Saietta Group
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Accrol Group Holdings
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Concurrent Technologies
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Zephyr Energy plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: TEAM plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: CT Automotive Group PLC
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: DG Innovate plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Real Estate Credit Investments RECI
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: Nuformix plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for: itim Group plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.