Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio with ticker code (OXY) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 110 and 52 and has a mean target at 76. Given that the stocks previous close was at 64.48 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 64.26 and the 200 day MA is 52.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $61,115m. Find out more information at: https://www.oxy.com

The potential market cap would be $72,034m based on the market concensus.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company’s Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.