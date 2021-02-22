Occidental Petroleum Corporatio – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.9% Downside

Occidental Petroleum Corporatio found using ticker (OXY) have now 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 7 with a mean TP of 21.26. Now with the previous closing price of 25.28 this would indicate that there is a downside of -15.9%. The day 50 moving average is 22.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.47. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,671m. Find out more information at: http://www.oxy.com

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.