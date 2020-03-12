Ocado Group PLC 64% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

Ocado Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:OCDO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. Ocado Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set a target price of 1700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 64.0% from today’s opening price of 1036.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 218 points and decreased 193.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 1440.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 994.01 GBX.

Ocado Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,238.88 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,253.10. There are currently 711,819,204 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,447,158. Market capitalisation for LON:OCDO is £7,321,060,513 GBP.

