Ocado Group PLC 6.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ocado Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:OCDO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ocado Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -6.7% from the opening price of 1500 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 333 points and increased 275 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1559.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 994.01 GBX.

Ocado Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,242.63 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,258.42. There are currently 711,819,204 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,382,856. Market capitalisation for LON:OCDO is £9,940,555,183 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn