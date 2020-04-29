Ocado Group PLC 5.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Ocado Group PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:OCDO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Ocado Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1725 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 5.2% from the opening price of 1640 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 404 points and increased 370 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1700 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 994.01 GBX.

Ocado Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 1,339.82 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 1,295.44. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,644,376. Market capitalisation for LON:OCDO is £11,370,580,619 GBP.

