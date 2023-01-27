Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ocado Group PLC -22.8% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Ocado Group PLC with ticker (LON:OCDO) now has a potential downside of -22.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 560 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ocado Group PLC share price of 688 GBX at opening today (27/01/2023) indicates a potential downside of -22.8%. Trading has ranged between 380 (52 week low) and 1,560 (52 week high) with an average of 2,072,043 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,570,407,298.

Ocado Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for online grocery retailing, fulfilment, logistics and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Australia and Japan. It provides Ocado Smart Platform (OSP), a platform that provides end-to-end suite of solutions for online grocery fulfilment to its retail partners. The Company’s segments include Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the United Kingdom and comprises the Ocado Retail joint venture. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment provides the IT platform, CFCs and logistics for customers in the United Kingdom. The International Solutions segment provides end-to-end online retail solutions to corporate customers outside the United Kingdom.



