OCADO GROUP ORD 2P – Consensus Indicates Potential -49.9% Downside

OCADO GROUP ORD 2P with EPIC code (LON:OCDO) now have 16 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £17.00 and £4.6 meaning the average target price is £9.86. Given that the previous closing share price was at £19.66 this indicates there is a potential downside of -49.9%. The 50 day MA is £20.91 and the 200 day MA is £22.92. The market cap for the company is £15b. Company Website: http://www.ocadogroup.com

Ocado Group operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.