OCADO GROUP ORD 2P – Consensus Indicates Potential -48.1% Downside

OCADO GROUP ORD 2P with EPIC code (LON:OCDO) have now 16 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £17.00 and £4.6 and has a mean target at £9.86. Now with the previous closing price of £18.99 this would indicate that there is a downside of -48.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of £19.89 while the 200 day moving average is £22.40. The market capitalisation for the company is £14b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ocadogroup.com

Ocado Group operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.