OCADO GROUP ORD 2P – Consensus Indicates Potential -47.8% Downside

OCADO GROUP ORD 2P found using the EPIC (LON:OCDO) now have 16 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £17.00 and £4.6 so the average target price would be £9.86. With the shares previous close at £18.90 this would indicate that there is a downside of -47.8%. The 50 day MA is £19.54 and the 200 day moving average is £22.32. The market capitalisation for the company is £14b. Visit the company website at: http://www.ocadogroup.com

Ocado Group operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.