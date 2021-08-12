OCADO GROUP ORD 2P – Consensus Indicates Potential -45.2% Downside

OCADO GROUP ORD 2P found using the EPIC (LON:OCDO) now have 16 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £17.00 and £4.6 and has a mean target at £9.86. Given that the previous closing share price was at £18.00 this would indicate that there is a downside of -45.2%. The 50 day MA is £18.82 while the 200 day moving average is £21.02. The company has a market capitalisation of £13b. Find out more information at: http://www.ocadogroup.com

Ocado Group operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.