Oberon Investments Group AGM date, location & time

Oberon Investments

Oberon Investments Group (AQSE:OBE), the boutique wealth management and corporate broking group, has confirmed that the firm’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is to be held at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London WC2B 5DG at 12.00 noon on 22 September 2022.

The Notice of AGM, together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022, were posted to shareholders on 12 August 2022.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts and notice of AGM are available on the Company’s website: https://oberoninvestments.com/corporate-documents-downloads/

Oberon operates in the UK wealth and fund management sector and in the corporate broking and financial advisory sectors. Since Oberon Investments Ltd was established in April 2017, Oberon group’s FUMA have grown to in excess of £1 billion. This has been achieved organically by adding new clients and new fund managers, attracted by the emerging brand and by a number of small, selective and accretive acquisitions. Oberon Capital, the corporate broking division, launched in June 2020, provides advice and raises capital for companies from seed and early-stage funding through to IPO and beyond.

