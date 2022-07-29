Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 92.1% Upside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. found using ticker (OAS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 236 and 157 calculating the mean target price we have 204.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 92.1%. The day 50 moving average is 140 while the 200 day moving average is 134.14. The market cap for the company is $2,145m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.oasispetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $4,120m based on the market concensus.

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc. was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.