Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.8% Upside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. with ticker code (OAS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 166 and 83 calculating the average target price we see 119.29. Now with the previous closing price of 92.6 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The day 50 moving average is 96.73 and the 200 day MA is 69.85. The market cap for the company is $1,861m. Visit the company website at: http://www.oasispetroleum.com

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.