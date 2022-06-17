Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. with ticker code (OAS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 236 and 157 calculating the average target price we see 206.17. With the stocks previous close at 163.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day MA is 148.74 while the 200 day moving average is 129.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,978m. Visit the company website at: https://www.oasispetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $3,752m based on the market concensus.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.