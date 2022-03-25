Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.6% Upside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. found using ticker (OAS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 207 and 157 and has a mean target at 186.29. Now with the previous closing price of 149.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 138.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.03. The market cap for the company is $2,917m. Company Website: https://www.oasispetroleum.com

The potential market cap would be $3,634m based on the market concensus.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.