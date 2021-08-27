Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -98.7% Downside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. with ticker code (OAS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.8 and 0 with a mean TP of 0.51. With the stocks previous close at 38.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -98.7%. The day 50 moving average is 23.03 and the 200 day moving average is 6.24. The market cap for the company is $770m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oasispetroleum.com

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.