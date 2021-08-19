Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -98.7% Downside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. found using ticker (OAS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 0.8 and 0 with a mean TP of 0.51. Now with the previous closing price of 38.95 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -98.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 23.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $770m. Company Website: http://www.oasispetroleum.com

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.