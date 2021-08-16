Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -98.7% Downside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. found using ticker (OAS) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.8 and 0 with the average target price sitting at 0.51. Now with the previous closing price of 38.95 this would imply there is a potential downside of -98.7%. The day 50 moving average is 23.03 and the 200 day MA is 6.24. The market cap for the company is $770m. Find out more information at: http://www.oasispetroleum.com

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.