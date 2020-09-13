Oasis Petroleum Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 70.7% Upside

Oasis Petroleum Inc. with ticker code (OAS) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 0 with the average target price sitting at 0.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 70.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.66. The company has a market cap of $120m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oasispetroleum.com

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn