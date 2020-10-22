Oasis Midstream Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.2% Upside

Oasis Midstream Partners LP found using ticker (OMP) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 11.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.11 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.2%. The day 50 moving average is 7.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.95. The company has a market capitalisation of $245m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.oasismidstream.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson’s Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC

