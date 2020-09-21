Oasis Midstream Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Oasis Midstream Partners LP with ticker code (OMP) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 6 and has a mean target at 11.8. Now with the previous closing price of 9.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The day 50 moving average is 9.48 and the 200 day moving average is 7.58. The market cap for the company is $256m. Find out more information at: http://www.oasismidstream.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson’s Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC

