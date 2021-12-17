Twitter
Oasis Midstream Partners LP – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP with ticker code (OMP) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.6. Now with the previous closing price of 21.75 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.5%. The day 50 moving average is 23.91 and the 200 day moving average is 23.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,053m. Company Website: https://www.oasismidstream.com

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson’s Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

